Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'

Guwahati, Mar 29:After the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal shared a video on Friday, mentioning that they have launched a WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'.

In the video, Kejriwal’s wife stated, We are starting a drive from today onwards—'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'. Anyone who wants to send good wishes, prayers and blessings to the Delhi CM can send them to the WhatsApp number.

"Kejriwal is a true patriot. Patriotism runs in his veins. Arvind has challenged the nation's strongest forces. Will you not stand by your brother in this battle?" she added.