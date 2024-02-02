Arvind Kejriwal skips fifth ED summon in excise policy case

Guwahati, Feb 2:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again skipped the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday for the fifth time in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

According to reports, a fresh summon was issued by the ED for the fifth time to Kejriwal on Wednesday after he skipped four earlier summonses over the last four months.



Terming the summons ‘illegal’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning. The party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to the chief minister to arrest him.



It may be mentioned that the chief minister skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18 this year.

