'Army’s might felt in Rawalpindi, not just at border': Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, May 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, called Operation Sindoor a key moment in India’s fight against terrorism, noting its impact extended beyond Pakistan’s borders, even reaching Rawalpindi, the headquarters of the Pakistani Army.

“The Indian armed forces have given a befitting reply by attacking Pakistani targets, not just at the border, but also across it. The might of the Indian Army has even been felt by Rawalpindi, the seat of Pakistan’s military leadership. The consequences of committing terrorist acts in India have been made clear to the world,” he said, after virtually inaugurating the BrahMos production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

Singh lauded the Indian Army for its execution of the operation, asserting that it had provided justice to the victims of terrorism.

"The anti-India and terrorist organizations that attacked the crown of Mother India and ruined the lives of countless families have been confronted by the Indian Army through Operation Sindoor. Today, the entire nation is congratulating our armed forces for this achievement."

The Defence Minister was careful to highlight that the operation was a direct response to terrorism, with a clear distinction between military targets and civilian harm.

"We have never targeted common citizens. But Pakistan has tried to attack India's civilian population, including religious sites like temples, Gurudwaras, and churches," Singh said.

The new BrahMos missile production facility, built over 80 hectares of land and completed in just 40 months at a cost of Rs 300 crore, is designed to manufacture 80 to 100 missiles annually, with plans to produce an additional 100 to 150 next-generation variants each year.

Singh described BrahMos as more than just a weapon, calling it a powerful symbol of India’s strength and determination to safeguard its borders.

“BrahMos is not merely a weapon – it is a message. A message of India’s strength, deterrence, and unwavering commitment to protecting its borders,” he said.

Developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the missile is capable of striking targets at ranges of 290 to 400 kilometers, traveling at a top speed of Mach 2.8.

Singh concluded his address by recalling India’s historic nuclear tests on May 11, 1998, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"On this day, India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran, showcasing the strength and brilliance of our scientists and engineers. It is a day to honor their immense contributions to our nation," he said.

IANS