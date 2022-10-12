Army dog 'Zoom' who helped kill two terrorists in Kashmir critical injured

Guwahati, Oct 12: Zoom, an assault canine of the Indian Army, was critically injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, Zoom incurred grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds in a combat operation. The next 24-48 hours are critical for Zoom and he is under the close observation of the medical team, Indian Army officials said.

Despite the assault dog sustained injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the killing of two terrorists.

Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag.



Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp #Srinagar.



We wish him a speedy recovery.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/FqEM0Pzwpv — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 10, 2022



