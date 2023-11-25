Army dog Domino awarded for tracking down terrorists in Rajouri

Guwahati, Nov 25: Recognising the commendable efforts of ‘Domino’, a dog belonging to the Indian Army, and his handler Lance Naik Lucky Kumar in locating a Pakistani terrorist during the recent Rajouri encounter, the Indian Army honoured them with the Northern Army Commendation Card. Despite sustaining injuries in the gunfight, Domino's ability to track the terrorists' blood trail in the Kalakote area played a vital role in leading the troops to their hideout.

Domino and his handler were given the Northern Army Commendation Card by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The two-day-long Rajouri encounter resulted in the killing of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Additionally, substantial amounts of 'war-like stores' were seized by the Army during the operation.

“The Army Commander complimented & felicitated the #gallant troops and Army Dog 'Domino' for successful #Operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions,” the Indian army wrote in a post on X.

Five soldiers, including two Army Captains, also lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday in a 36-hour-long gunfight.

#OPSOLKI#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdr, Northern Command visited #Kalakote area in #Rajouri and reviewed the operational situation. He was briefed on the recently conducted operation in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised.



The Army Commander complimented &… pic.twitter.com/rC71L9XZhx — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) November 24, 2023



