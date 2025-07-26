Army conducts ‘Drone Prahaar’ drill near Myanmar border post-ULFA(I) strikes

Guwahati, July 26: The Indian Army conducted an ‘advanced’ military drill in forward areas near Myanmar border, days after multiple drone strikes dismantled ULFA(I) camps in the neighbouring country.

The drill was codenamed ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’. General Officer Commanding of the Dimapur-based Spear Corps (or III Corps) Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar observed the drill designed to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical operations by Infantry and supporting arms.

“Executed under realistic operational conditions, the exercise showcased the effective deployment of drones for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), real-time sensor-to-shooter links and precision targeting throughout the tactical and operational layers of the battlefield. A primary objective was to enhance command reach and situational awareness for tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making,” a defence spokesman said.

The exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services.

Officials said the drill will boost preparedness and adaptability for future challenges. The exact location of the drill was not revealed, but the official said it was along the forward areas of the Dimapur-based formation of the Indian army.

Two bases of the ULFA(I) were nearly destroyed in multiple drone strikes earlier this month, killing several cadres of the outfit.

The Indian Army had officially denied its involvement in the strikes.





By

Staff Reporter