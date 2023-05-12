85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Army commando dies in parachute mishap

By IANS
Army commando dies in parachute mishap
X

Photo: IANS (Representational image)

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Agra, May 12: An army commando was killed when he fell from a height after his parachute got entangled in the high-tension line in the Malpura area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra district here on Friday.

Police officials said that the incident took place in the dropping zone under Malpura police station when the parachute of commando Ankur Sharma got entangled in the high-tension line.

"Sharma fell from the height in the incident and sustained injuries," a police official said.

Sharma was taken to the Military Hospital where he died during treatment. Sharma was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Army commando dies in parachute mishap

Agra, May 12: An army commando was killed when he fell from a height after his parachute got entangled in the high-tension line in the Malpura area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra district here on Friday.

Police officials said that the incident took place in the dropping zone under Malpura police station when the parachute of commando Ankur Sharma got entangled in the high-tension line.

"Sharma fell from the height in the incident and sustained injuries," a police official said.

Sharma was taken to the Military Hospital where he died during treatment. Sharma was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X