Anti-paper leak law comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row

Guwahati, June 22: Amid the recent controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and UGC-NET exams, the central government has implemented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at preventing paper leaks and cheating. The act came into effect on June 21.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” a gazette notification reads.

According to the law, individuals found guilty of leaking papers or tampering with answer sheets will have to serve a minimum jail term of three years, extendable to five years, along with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. Examination service providers will also be held liable under the Act.

Those who fail to report any possible offences will have to pay a penalty up to Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, senior officials from examination service providers involved in such malpractices will face jail terms ranging from three to ten years, along with a Rs. 1 crore fine.

It is further learned that if an examination authority or service provider is found guilty of committing an organised crime, then the jail term will be a minimum of five years, with a maximum of 10, along with a Rs 1 crore penalty.

The implementation of the Act comes amid controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 exam and the UGC-NET exam. Allegations of question paper leaks and grace marks being awarded to over 1500 students were raised in the NEET-UG exam, triggering widespread protests and legal actions, while the UGC-NET exam was cancelled after reports of question leaks surfaced a day after it was held.