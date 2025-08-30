Another 'Shikshadoot' killed by Maoists in the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 30: In another chilling case of violence, Maoists have killed another 'Shikshadoot' identified as Kallu Tati in strike-torn Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

'Shikshadoots' are local education volunteers in Chhattisgarh.

The latest victim, Tati, is the ninth 'Shikshadoot' victim of Maoists in the recent past. He was brutally murdered, marking yet another grim chapter in a series of killings that have sown widespread panic among communities striving to rebuild education in remote, conflict-ridden areas.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at around 9 p.m. when Tati, a dedicated Shikshadoot posted at Nendra school in the highly Naxal-affected Gangalore region, was returning home after a day of teaching children. Ambushed en route, he was kidnapped by Maoists and executed later that night. His body was callously discarded, discovered by locals the following day, police officials said.

A total of six 'Shikshadoots' in Bijapur and three in Sukma have been killed so far in Chhattisgarh.

Tati, a resident of nearby Todka village, had been instrumental in educating young minds in one of Bastar's most vulnerable zones, where access to formal schooling remains precarious due to ongoing Maoist activities. This murder comes on the heels of a similar attack in neighbouring Sukma district, underscoring a disturbing pattern.

'Shikshadoots', often young locals stepping up to fill educational voids, have become prime targets for Maoists seeking to disrupt government initiatives aimed at normalising life in these interiors.

Authorities report that since the gradual reopening of schools previously shuttered by insurgent activities, a total of nine 'Shikshadoots' have fallen victim to such targeted killings.

Of these, five occurred in Bijapur, while four were in Sukma, highlighting the districts as hotspots of this renewed aggression.

The roots of this conflict trace back to the 'Salwa Judum' era, a controversial anti-Naxalite campaign in the mid-2000s that polarised the region.

During their peak dominance, Maoists systematically demolished school buildings in controlled territories, forcing many institutions to relocate.

As security forces regained ground and the situation stabilised somewhat, the Chhattisgarh government prioritised reviving education by reopening these facilities.

In areas lacking permanent teachers, community-driven Shikshadoots emerged as lifelines, imparting basic literacy and fostering hope amid adversity.

However, this progress has provoked backlash from Maoists, who view these educators as symbols of state infiltration.

"The killings are an attempt to instil fear and derail development," said police sources in Bijapur, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Locals, already grappling with the crossfire between security forces and insurgents, now live in heightened dread.

Villages like Nendra and Todka, nestled in dense forests, have seen school attendance plummet as parents weigh the risks of sending children to class.

The recent spate of murders has prompted calls for enhanced protection for Shikshadoots.

Advocacy groups urge the government to deploy more security personnel around schools and provide these volunteers with better support, including insurance and training in conflict zones.

Meanwhile, security operations against Maoists have intensified, with raids yielding arms caches but failing to curb the targeted assassinations.

--IANS