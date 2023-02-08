Animal Welfare Board appeals people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Valentine's Day

Guwahati, Feb 8: The Animal Welfare Board of India, which falls under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has appealed people to observe ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14, which is notably celebrated as ‘Valentine’s day’ all over the world.

The appeal further underlined that there has been a depletion of Indian culture due to western impact and urged Indians to hug cows as it brings ’emotional richness’.

“We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represent cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” says the Board in an appeal issued on February 6.

The appeal also stated that the Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of Western culture. "The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," it added.

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness,” it says.

“Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” the appeal continues.

Move-over #ValentinesDay, Celebrate February 14 as #CowHugDay says- Animal Welfare Board of India pic.twitter.com/g5Nd8O1Djw — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) February 8, 2023





Meanwhile, the appeal has initiated a meme fest on Twitter.

While a few animals lovers may agree with the appeal, some questioned, "Shouldn’t they be hugging Gau Mata on Mother’s Day instead of #ValentinesDay?

One user wrote, "I am not happy with celebrating #CowHugDay it should be called GauMata Alingan Divas or simple rakhna hain to it should be Gaay Gale Lago Din."