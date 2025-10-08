Andhra Pradesh CM greets PM Modi on entering 25th year in governance

Amaravati, Oct 8: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on entering 25th year of serving as the head of government.

Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took to 'X' to congratulate the Prime Minister.

"Congratulations on this remarkable milestone, Hon'ble Prime Minister. Your commitment to public service and visionary leadership continue to inspire millions across the nation. From your transformative tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to your service as Prime Minister, you have shown how stable and determined leadership can reshape the future of a state, a nation, and its people," posted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president.

"I wish you many more years of service to our great nation, and continued success in your efforts to empower and uplift every citizen," added Naidu, whose party is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Chandrababu Naidu was reacting to a post by the Prime Minister. "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all," wrote the Prime Minister.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on reaching the milestone.

Kishan Reddy stated that Narendra Modi dedicated his life to public service after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time.

"Born in an ordinary family, Prime Minister Modi ji has truly become a karmayogi and risen step by step to lead the world's largest democracy. His unwavering commitment to placing India at the highest position on the global stage, along with his patriotism, serves as an inspiration for future generations. With the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", he continues to tirelessly work for the upliftment of the weaker sections," posted Kishan Reddy.

--IANS