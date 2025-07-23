Ancient Assamese sanchipat manuscripts find new home at Rashtrapati Bhavan Library

New Delhi, July 23: The Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society on Tuesday formally handed over a collection of five ancient sanchipat manuscripts to Rashtrapati Bhavan library for preservation and display.

“We are hopeful that with this significant step, the rich heritage of the Assamese language will gain a new momentum,” said Kalakshetra secretary Sudarshan Thakur in New Delhi.

The sanchipat manuscripts presented to the Rashtrapati Bhavan library, include ‘Kirtan Ghoxa’, composed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, contributed by the Satradhikar of Shri Shri Dakshinpat Satra, Majuli, Shri Shri Nanigopal Dev Goswami.

The other sanchipat manuscripts include ‘Adi Dasham’, Srimanta Sankardev’s poetic translation based on the tenth skandha of the ‘Bhagavata Purana’, contributed by the Satradhikar of Shri Shri Narua Kuji Satra (Vaikunthapur Than), Morigaon, Shri Shri Nityananda Dev Goswami; ‘Nam Ghoxa’, composed by Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavdev, contributed by the Satradhikar of Shri Shri Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Majuli, Shri Shri Janardan Dev Goswami; and ‘Bhakti Ratnavali’, a Sanskrit work by the Vishnupuri monks, translated into Assamese by Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavdev, contributed by the Satradhikar of Shri Shri Kamalabari Satra, Titabor, Shri Shri Bhavakanta Dev Goswami.

Additionally, a sanchipat manuscript of ‘Geet Govinda’, originally composed in Sanskrit by Jayadeva and translated to Assamese by poet Kabiraj Chakravarti in the royal court of Swargadeo Rudra Singha and donated by Shri Suren Phukan of Jorhat to the archives of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, was also been presented to Rashtrapati Bhavan library for its preservation and display.

The Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society coordinated with various satras across Assam to collect these sanchipat manuscripts.

Kalakshetra secretary Sudarshan Thakur handed over the manuscripts to the Secretary of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dipti Umashankar, in the presence of senior officials from New Delhi’s Assam Bhavan and representatives from the Government of Assam and the Government of India.









A Correspondent