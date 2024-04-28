Anand Mishra to file nomination for Buxar LS seat on May 7

Guwahati, April 28: Former Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra, who resigned last year, is set to file his nomination from the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as an independent candidate on May 7.

Mishra confirmed the news about contesting from the Buxar parliamentary constituency on his X handle on Sunday.

“We are Filing Nomination for Lok Sabha Election - 2024 from 33-BUXAR LS Seat (Bihar) on 7th May, 2024. Everyone is cordially invited on 07-05-2024 @ 10 AM to Buxar, Bihar please,” he captioned.

It may be mentioned that earlier this month, Anand Mishra announced that he would join politics and would contest independently from Buxar, Bihar. In a video, the former SP of Assam had stated that he would fight for the people of Buxar. "I want to work as a politician for the well-being of my people," he added.



In the video, Mishra mentioned that he didn’t receive any tickets and that he would contest the election independently.

Mishra tendered his resignation from his position in December last year.