Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre nationwide

Guwahati, June 3: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a price increase for all variants of Amul milk by Rs 2 per litre, effective from Monday. This hike is attributed to the overall cost of operation and production of milk. With this, the price of the Amul milk pouch will see an increase of Rs 2 per litre nationwide.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to a range of 3–4 per cent hike in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation, the GCMMF said in a statement.

As per the statement by the firm, the hike is necessary to compensate farmers for their increased cost of production. The last time GCMMF raised the milk price was in February 2023.

“This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmers’ compensation by approximately 6-8 per cent over the last one year,” the GCMMF said.

Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. "The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.
















