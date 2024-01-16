Amit Shah’s elder sister passes away

Guwahati, Jan 16: The elder sister of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajeshwariben Shah passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

According to reports, Rajeshwariben had been admitted to the hospital after she was not keeping well for some time. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat for the day following the death of his elder sister.