Amit Shah's car number plate with ‘CAA’ goes viral on social media

Guwahati, March 1: While the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has gained momentum, the buzz on social media has been centred around Amit Shah’s arrival in a car with a distinctive number plate.

Senior BJP leaders convened at the party headquarters in Delhi on February 29 for an important CEC meeting, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. However, Amit Shah's car has gone viral on social media. It shows Shah arriving at the BJP headquarters in a car with the number plate 'DL1C AA 4421'.

According to reports, the Home Ministry might announce CAA regulations before enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. CAA aims to grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan arriving in India before December 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties and organisations have raised objections over the decision of the Government.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP national president JP Nadda arrive for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EVvmUaOepe — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024












