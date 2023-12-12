85 years of service to the nation
National

Amit Shah withdraws 3 Bills to replace Criminal Bills

By IANS
Amit Shah withdraws 3 Bills to replace Criminal Bills
New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew three Bills to replace criminal laws from the Lok Sabha and bring new legislations with suggestions of a Parliamentary panel.

The previous Bills were withdrawn to introduce fresh Bills with new amendments, as per a regular process.

Shah said that discussion on the three Bills would take place on December 14 and reply to the debate would be held on December 15.

IANS


