Amit Shah withdraws 3 Bills to replace Criminal Bills

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew three Bills to replace criminal laws from the Lok Sabha and bring new legislations with suggestions of a Parliamentary panel.
The previous Bills were withdrawn to introduce fresh Bills with new amendments, as per a regular process.
Shah said that discussion on the three Bills would take place on December 14 and reply to the debate would be held on December 15.
