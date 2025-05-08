Amit Shah urges border states to strengthen vigil against anti-national propaganda

Guwahati, May 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and Directors General of Police from states bordering Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, urging them to step up vigilance against anti-national propaganda and misinformation, particularly on social and digital media platforms.

During the meeting, Shah emphasised the importance of prompt action against individuals spreading misleading or divisive content and called for closer coordination between local administrations, the Army, paramilitary forces, and central agencies. He also advised states to take concrete measures to prevent the spread of fear and rumours, and to ensure that citizens are well-informed and not swayed by false narratives.

Highlighting the importance of preparedness, Shah directed states to keep disaster response teams such as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defence units, home guards, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on alert. He urged them to follow established mock drill protocols to ensure swift and effective responses in case of emergencies.

The Home Minister also called for strengthening communication channels, protecting vulnerable locations, and ensuring the seamless functioning of critical services such as hospitals, fire brigades, and the supply of essential commodities. Involving NGOs and civil society groups in spreading awareness and supporting preparedness efforts was also encouraged.

The virtual meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, were also present.

In a related development, Shah noted the appreciation expressed by several Chief Ministers for the recent success of Operation Sindoor, an initiative by the Indian Armed Forces targeting hostile elements across the borders. They lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for their decisive response to threats facing the nation.