Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 117-crore flyover in Ahmedabad on May 18

Ahmedabad, May 14: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a flyover at Pallav Char Rasta in Ahmedabad's Naranpura area on Sunday.

The project falls within Union Minister Shah's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He previously represented the Naranpura Assembly seat during his tenure in Gujarat's state politics.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 117 crore, the flyover stretches across the 132-feet Ring Road and is expected to ease congestion for nearly 1.5 lakh commuters daily.

The structure spans 935 metres in length and 8.4 metres in width, rising to a height of 5.37 metres at the Pragatinagar junction. Built with 62 spans, the flyover aims to streamline traffic movement in one of the city's busiest corridors. As of early 2025, the city boasts approximately 81 flyovers, railway overbridges, and river bridges, with ongoing construction at key intersections such as Vadaj, Naroda Patiya, Makarba, Bootbhawani, and Pallav Char Rasta.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has also announced plans to construct 25 new flyovers to further alleviate traffic congestion. Notable recent developments include the inauguration of a 4.2 km elevated corridor on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Road, connecting the Gota and Science City flyovers.

This project, completed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, aims to streamline traffic flow along the busy SG Highway. Additionally, the city's first double-decker flyover was introduced in 2011, enhancing connectivity between Maninagar-Hatkeshwar and the Vadodara Express Highway.

Efforts are also underway to upgrade the Sardar Patel Ring Road, a 76 km orbital road encircling Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) plans to transform this stretch into a six-lane highway, incorporating additional flyovers and underpasses to improve traffic flow and safety.

Currently, the SP Ring Road features 16 bridges, including two over rivers, with plans to increase this number to 34 flyovers and underpasses upon completion of the upgrades.

