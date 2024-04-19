Amit Shah files nomination papers from Gandhinagar

Guwahati, April 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah filed his nomination papers from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was also present during the filing of the nomination papers.

While speaking to media Amit Shah said, "Today I have filed my nomination from the Gandhinagar seat. I have been an MLA, MP from this seat for 30 years. The people of this region have given me immense love.”