Amit Shah delivers concluding remarks at "No Money For Terror" Conference 2022

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah delivered concluding remarks at the closing session of 3rd "No Money For Terror" Conference (Counter-Terrorism Financing) in New Delhi today.

In his address, Union Home Minister said that during these two days of the conference, the delegates discussed Emerging Trends in terror financing, misuse of New Emerging Financial Technologies, and international cooperation in the field of terror financing to effectively achieve our objective of 'No Money for Terror'. He said that it will also help to mould this discussion into strategic thinking in the days to come.



Shri Amit Shah said that this is a unique forum for participating countries and organizations to discuss the effectiveness of the current international regime of combating the Financing of Terror, and to discuss solutions to emerging challenges.



Union Home Minister said that terrorism, today, has taken such a formidable form, that its effects are visible at every level. He said that "Terrorism is the biggest enemy of democracy, human rights, economic progress, and world peace, which we cannot allow to succeed". Shri Shah said that no country or organization can successfully combat terrorism, alone. The international community must continue to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat.



Union Home Minister said that in the last few decades, India has successfully tackled many challenges, including terrorism. He mentioned that with India's policy of Zero Tolerance against Terrorism, a strong framework of counter-terror laws, and empowerment of agencies, India has seen a significant reduction in incidences of terrorism and has succeeded in ensuring strict punishment in the cases of terrorism.

He said that in order to combat cybercrime in a comprehensive manner, the Government of India has established the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center.

Union Home Minister has also reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's resolve that India will be the focal point of international cooperation for "Counter-Terrorism (CT) and Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT)".

The minister also said that our first commitment should be cooperation with transparency and all countries and organizations must pledge complete transparency in sharing intelligence in a better and more effective manner. He said that we have to fight this war against terrorism and terrorist groups, in every geographical space, in every virtual space.

Shah said that recently, the Government of India has banned an organization that conspired to radicalize the youth and push them towards terrorism and that every country should identify and take stringent action against such organisations.



Shri Amit Shah said that some countries, their governments and their agencies have made 'Terrorism' their State Policy. He said that in these Terror havens, it is necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with a strict economic crackdown and all the countries of the world will have to make up their minds on this, rising above their geo-political interests.