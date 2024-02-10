Amit Shah confirms CAA implementation before Lok Sabha Elections

Guwahati, Feb 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), enacted in 2019, will be put into effect before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year. Shah stated that the rules for the CAA implementation would be issued in due course.

Addressing concerns about the CAA, Shah asserted, "Our Muslim brothers are being misled and instigated against the CAA. The CAA is only meant to give citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. It is not for snatching anyone's Indian citizenship."

Shah further expressed confidence that BJP will secure 370 seats, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surpassing 400 seats in the upcoming polls.

Highlighting the BJP's previous actions, Shah referenced the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Building on this, he expressed the party's belief that the people of the country would bless the BJP with 370 seats and the NDA with over 400 seats in the upcoming elections.