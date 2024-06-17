Amit Shah chairs high level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Guwahati, Jun 17:The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, chaired a high-level meeting on Monday in New Delhi in order to review the security situation in Manipur.

The meeting comes after Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike met Amit Shah in his office and was reportedly briefed on the situation in Manipur as fresh violence was reported in the north-eastern state .



According to reports, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, and several dignitaries were present during the meeting, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and many others.



It may be mentioned that Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, following clashes over Scheduled Tribe status.

