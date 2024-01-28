Amid rumours of political switch, Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM

Guwahati, Jan 28: Amid speculations of forming an alliance with the BJP, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Sunday.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna this morning and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said, “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state.”



This comes amid buzz over the strong indications in political circles that Nitish Kumar might align with the NDA.



Reports stated that the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar CM, backed by the BJP, was in the advanced stages of planning. According to reports, Sushil Kumar Modi is set to take the oath as the deputy CM.



The reports further disclosed that the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to occur on Sunday.

