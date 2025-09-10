Amid Nepal unrest, Rajasthan CM raises concern over Indians stuck at Kathmandu airport

Jaipur, Sep 10: Amid unrest in neighbouring country Nepal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian citizens, especially people from the desert state, who were stranded at Kathmandu Airport.

Taking to the social media X, CM Sharma described the violence as "heart-wrenching" and said the state government was closely monitoring the developments.

"In view of the circumstances arising in Nepal, our government is concerned about the safety of Rajasthani citizens trapped there. I have contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and inquired about the current situation," he wrote.

The Chief Minister appealed to all migrant Rajasthanis living in Nepal to remain in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and strictly follow the advisory issued by the Central government.

He assured that the Centre is fully committed to ensuring the safety and safe return of every citizen.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that nearly 200 passengers from Jaipur and nearby villages are stranded at the Kathmandu Airport. The group had left on August 28 for a three-Dham pilgrimage and reached Kathmandu on Sunday after visiting the Pashupatinath temple. However, due to violent protests, curfew and disruption of transport services, the group has been unable to return.

According to residents, including Shambhudayal Maharshi and Banshidhar Jangid of Sinwar village (Sirsi Road, Jaipur), the stranded passengers contacted former councillor Ganpat Lal Yadav to inform him about their plight. They reported that traffic, taxis, and air services have been heavily affected, leaving them stuck at the airport.

Family members of all the stranded passengers were worried about their safety and have appealed to the Indian government for urgent assistance.

With the situation deteriorating in Nepal, the focus is on diplomatic efforts and evacuation measures to ensure that the stranded citizens, including a large group from Jaipur, can safely return home, said officials.

