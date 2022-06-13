Amid alleged irregularities in NHAI projects in Assam, CBI conducts multicity raids

Guwahati, June 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations in connection with the alleged irregularities in the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) Road Projects in Assam.

As per reports, the raids have been conducted in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurugram and Bengaluru, and a few NHAI officials as well as GR Infraprojects functionaries were also arrested.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction company with experience in designing, construction activities and road/highway projects.

Earlier, on 2nd April 2022, CBI had booked 22 individuals, including NHAI officials, and a consortium of private construction companies for alleged corruption in three highway segments from 2008 to 2010. The arrests were made on the basis of a preliminary enquiry registered in 2018.

As per the enquiry report, several officials of NHAI were involved in accepting bribe from the private company for a smooth execution of the projects.