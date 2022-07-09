84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst

By IANS
Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
X

Photo: IANS

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15 people were killed and over 40 injured in a cloudburst Friday evening.

Authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Saturday morning, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ganderbal district, Afroza Shah has told reporters that 15 people have died and over 40 injured in Friday's flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. She said five people were rescued alive from the debris of the flash flood.

The operation to ascertain the exact number of casualties, injuries and missing persons is still going on.

Reports from the disaster site said 25 to 30 tents of the pilgrims and five 'Langars' (Community Kitchens) were washed away in the high-speed muddy slush triggered by the cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 p.m. Friday.

The Army has pressed helicopters into service to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operations. The Army said that the rescue operations by security forces continued throughout the night.

The MeT department has forecast that another cloud is moving towards the Baltal-Holy cave route which is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall.

"Flash flood/shooting stones may occur at vulnerable places. Please remain alert," the forecast said.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15 people were killed and over 40 injured in a cloudburst Friday evening.

Authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Saturday morning, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ganderbal district, Afroza Shah has told reporters that 15 people have died and over 40 injured in Friday's flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. She said five people were rescued alive from the debris of the flash flood.

The operation to ascertain the exact number of casualties, injuries and missing persons is still going on.

Reports from the disaster site said 25 to 30 tents of the pilgrims and five 'Langars' (Community Kitchens) were washed away in the high-speed muddy slush triggered by the cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 p.m. Friday.

The Army has pressed helicopters into service to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operations. The Army said that the rescue operations by security forces continued throughout the night.

The MeT department has forecast that another cloud is moving towards the Baltal-Holy cave route which is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall.

"Flash flood/shooting stones may occur at vulnerable places. Please remain alert," the forecast said.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
8 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry
2022-07-07T19:30:24+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hackers target national portal of India via 'unprecedented' phishing technique
7 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 7: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have discovered an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Man held in UP for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Bareilly (UP), July 7: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening to behead former BJP...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Disgruntled college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary
7 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Muzaffarpur, Jul 7: A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Punjab CM to get married today
2022-07-07T13:25:50+05:30

Chandigarh, Jul 7: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X