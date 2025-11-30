All-party meet: Opposition seeks talks on electoral rolls, security before winter session

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Opposition on Sunday demanded that a discussion be held in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and indicated that functioning of both the Houses would be hampered if such a debate is not allowed.

During an all-party meeting convened by the government a day before the Winter session of Parliament, the opposition parties also strongly pressed for a discussion on national security in the wake of the Delhi blast incident. They also alleged that the government wants to "finish off" democracy and "bury" parliamentary traditions.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the all-party meeting to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament starting Monday is a mere formality.

Ramesh, who attended the meeting, said the Modi government has made its intentions clear by listing a subject for a short duration discussion without any consultation with the Opposition.

"This session of 15 days will be the shortest in Parliamentary history. The Modi government has listed 13 Bills for passage. Of these one replaces an ordinance and two have gone through a committee of the Lok Sabha. So ten Bills have not been examined by the Standing Committee concerned," he said on X.

It is possible that a bill not listed at present will suddenly get introduced towards the later part of the short session, Ramesh said.

"The Modi government has made its intentions clear by listing a subject for a short duration discussion WITHOUT any consultation with the Opposition," he said.

Earlier, briefing reporters on the all-party meeting, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the ruling party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to "finish off" democracy, "derail" Parliament and "bury" parliamentary traditions.

He said that at the all-party meeting, the Congress demanded a discussion on national security, air pollution, ensuring purity of voter list, farmers' issues and foreign policy.

"It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India's democracy and parliamentary traditions," he told reporters.

Gogoi said his party demanded that there be a discussion on security in the country, including national security in the wake of the Delhi blast.

It seems the government does not want short duration discussion on national security, he claimed.

"The second is the security of democracy. The EC before, during and after elections is acting in a biased manner. There should be a discussion on the purity of the voter list," he said.

Gogoi said the Congress also demanded a discussion on the issue of air pollution.

"Fourth is economic security. Farmers are not getting the right prices...also security against natural disasters is an issue," he said.

"We also raised the issue of foreign policy. India is formulating its foreign policy on the basis of other countries. Someone does not like us buying oil from Russia. Another country is investing in its defence and we are not ready," Gogoi said.

He said the Opposition is united, and does not want the temple of democracy to be used only to sing "paeans of just one person”.

It seems the government wants to "derail" Parliament and "bury" parliamentary traditions, he alleged.

The Samajwadi Party said it would not allow Parliament to function if a discussion on the SIR is not held during the Winter session.

After the all-party meeting, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav asserted that the government cannot shy away from discussing SIR saying it is being conducted by the Election Commission.





