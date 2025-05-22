All-party delegations land in UAE, Japan to expose Pakistan’s terror role

Abu Dhabi/Tokyo: India’s global outreach to expose Pakistan’s role in harbouring terrorism and assert its right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor reached Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, with two multi-party parliamentary delegations engaging with officials and lawmakers in both countries.

The delegation to Japan is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde heads the delegation to the UAE. These visits are part of a larger diplomatic exercise, involving seven such delegations covering 33 capitals worldwide.

In Abu Dhabi, Shinde’s delegation met Ahmed Mir Khoori, member of the UAE Federal National Council, and conveyed India’s strong resolve to counter state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistani soil.

“We proudly shared India’s decisive success with Operation Sindoor and highlighted the ongoing terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan,” Shinde said on social media. He added that India is taking a firm stand for global security and respect for international peace.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE underscored the significance of the visit, calling the UAE the first country to host a multi-party Indian delegation in the context of Operation Sindoor, reflecting the close ties between the two nations.

Shinde’s team includes BJP leaders Manan Kumar Mishra, S.S. Ahluwalia, Atul Garg, and Bansuri Swaraj, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, IUML’s E.T. Mohammed Basheer, former diplomat Sujan R. Chinoy, and India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir.

Meanwhile in Tokyo, Sanjay Jha and his team — comprising BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua, and Hemang Joshi; Congress veteran and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI(M)'s John Brittas; and former ambassador Mohan Kumar — were received by India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George.

“India’s unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements,” the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a statement.

The diplomatic campaign follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. In response, Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10 — all of which were met with strong countermeasures from India.

Hostilities on the ground ceased after Directors General of Military Operations from both countries agreed to a halt in military actions during talks on May 10.

PTI