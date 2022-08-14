Akasa Air founder, top broker Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Mumbai, Aug 14: Top broker-investor and founder of the recently-launched Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away here on Sunday morning, a close friend said.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification and training, he was 62 and is survived by his wife Rekha and two children.

Oft referred to as the 'King of Bulls' in the stock markets, Jhunjhunwala's latest venture Akasa Air's maiden flight took off exactly a week ago on August 7, last Sunday.

He had also shot into the limelight for his palace-like new residence coming up at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, and had been on the board of several top companies.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise of 'indomitable' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022



