National

Air quality in Delhi remains in 'severe' category

By The Assam Tribune
Air quality in Delhi remains in severe category
Source: 'X' 

Guwahati, Nov 17: The national capital on Friday remained shrouded in haze, with several areas registering ‘severe’ air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 8 a.m., the air quality index in RK Puram was recorded at 461; New Moti Bagh recorded at 454; the IGI airport area recorded at 465; and Nehru Nagar recorded at 475.

It may be mentioned that the city was engulfed with thick smog post-Diwali following the bursting of firecrackers, despite the Supreme Court’s directive.

Furthermore, 9 out of 11 state capitals in India recorded higher pollution during the initial 12 hours of post-Diwali celebrations in comparison to the previous year.

