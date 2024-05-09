Air India terminates 25 cabin crew members for taking sick leave

Guwahati, May 9: Following the cancellation of more than 90 flights, Air India Express has issued termination letters to around 25 cabin crew members who took sick leave that led to the cancellation of flights causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Apart from issuing termination letters, the Tata Group-owned airline further gave an ultimatum to the remaining cabin crew members reporting sick to join duty by 4 pm on Thursday or face termination.

The airline also cancelled at least 60 flights for Thursday owing to the non-availability of cabin crew.

It may be mentioned that numerous cabin crew members began calling in sick since Monday evening, resulting in the cancellation of many flights across different airports on Wednesday. Moreover, the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing about 300 cabin crew members, mostly seniors, has also accused the company of mismanagement, which they claim has negatively impacted employee morale.

Meanwhile, angry passengers protested at airports on Wednesday after the cancellation of flights. Videos of furious passengers gathered at Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram airports had gone viral on social media.