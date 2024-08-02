Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights amid tensions in Middle East

Guwahati, Aug 2: Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India on Friday suspended its flights to and from Israel's Tel Aviv with immediate effect till August 8.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Air India wrote, “In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority.”



Earlier, on Thursday, Air India cancelled a scheduled flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, citing operational reasons.



There has been an increase in tension throughout the Middle East since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which claimed over 35,000 lives in the ongoing conflict.





