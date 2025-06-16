Air India crash: Cockpit Voice Recorder recovered; DNA tests identify 87 victims

Ahmedabad, June 16: Investigators probing the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), days after locating the Flight Data Recorder (FDR)—a crucial breakthrough that could help establish the cause of the tragedy that claimed 270 lives.

Officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) confirmed the recovery of both black boxes during a high-level site inspection on Sunday by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“At the crash site, officials confirmed to Dr. Mishra that both the CVR and FDR have been located and secured,” said an official release.

These devices—collectively known as the black boxes—are expected to provide detailed insight into the final moments before the crash.

Mishra also visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where injured passengers are undergoing treatment, and met families of the deceased.

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 (Flight AI 171) crashed moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, ploughing into the BJ Medical College campus in Meghaninagar.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people, burst into flames on impact. Only one passenger survived. Additionally, 29 persons, including five medical students on the ground, were killed in the crash.

The AAIB, in coordination with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has launched a full-scale investigation under international aviation protocols, as the aircraft was manufactured in the United States.

During his visit, Mishra also reviewed rescue operations and was briefed by state and central authorities, including the Airports Authority of India.

At the Civil Hospital, he observed the DNA sampling process and directed that the identification and handover of remains be handled with compassion and efficiency.

“I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims,” Mishra told the press.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, 87 victims have been identified through DNA matching, and 47 bodies have been handed over to families across districts including Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, and Ahmedabad.

Officials said the forensic process remains ongoing as many bodies were severely charred or mutilated in the fire that followed the crash.

