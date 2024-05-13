Ailing elephant and calf kept in Tripura sent to Vantara for medical aid

Guwahati, May 13: After intervention by animal rights advocates and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India, an ailing elephant named Pratima and her calf, Manik Lal, kept in Kailashahar, in Tripura’s Unakoti district, have been relocated to Vantara in Gujarat for specialized medical care.

Founded by Anant Ambani the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Vantara is all set to become the greatest zoo and rehabilitation facility in the world which mainly focuses to protect animals.

It may be mentioned that the condition of the elephant and the calf came to the fore through social media following which it drew the attention of the general secretary of Go Green and Help Stray Animals Kuntala Sinha.

After learning about the animal Sinha travelled to Kailashahar sought help from Tripura forest and wildlife department, PETA and MP Maneka Gandhi also who is an animal right activist.

The situation garnered a huge traction after the Tripura High Court and Maneka Gandhi intervened and the court directed to provide proper medical care for the animals.

Notably, Maneka approached Vantara and a three member team was sent to Kailashahar to take stock of the situation.

After series of discussions with the elephant’s owner and everyone the mother elephant and her calf were taken to Vantara earlier this week.