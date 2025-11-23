AI must enhance, not replace, human capability, PM Modi tells G20 Summit

Johannesburg, Nov 23: Stressing that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must serve global welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, called for an international compact based on the principles of transparency, human oversight, safety-by-design and prevention of misuse.

Addressing the third session of the G20 Summit on "A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence,” the Prime Minister emphasised that while AI should expand human capabilities, the ultimate decision should remain in humans hands.

He noted that such technology applications must be "human-centric" rather than "finance-centric", "global" rather than "national", and based on "open source" rather than "exclusive models".

Modi elaborated that this vision has been embedded into India's technology ecosystem, enabling significant benefits in space applications, AI and digital payments, areas where country has emerged as global leader.

He also outlined India's approach to AI based on equitable access, population-level skilling, and responsible deployment. Under the India-AI Mission, accessible high-performance computing capacity is being built to ensure that AI benefits reach everyone in the country.

PM Modi further announced that India will host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 with the theme "Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), and invited all G20 nations to join this effort.

PM Modi then emphasised that in the age of AI, there is a need to rapidly shift our approach from "Jobs of Today" to "Capabilities of Tomorrow". Recalling progress made on talent mobility at the New Delhi G20 Summit, he proposed that the group should develop a global framework for talent mobility in the coming years.

Concluding his address, he reiterated India’s commitment to inclusive progress, saying that the country stands for sustainable development, trusted trade, fair finance and prosperity for all.

IANS