AI-enabled sensors, drones tested by Army in Sikkim

Gangtok, July 29: An exercise to test new technologies, including AI-enabled sensors and drones, was conducted by the Indian Army in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim.

The new technologies are designed to improve battlefield awareness, real-time surveillance and quick decision-making, a statement said

During ‘Exercise Divya Drishti’, troops of Trishakti Corps used a mix of ground-based systems and aerial platforms, including UAVs, to carry out realistic scenarios.

The key highlight of the exercise was the use of AI-enabled sensors linked with advanced communication systems. This setup ensured smooth and secure data flow between command centres, improving situational awareness and enabling faster, better decisions, creating a strong sensor-to-shooter link, the statement said.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the exercise and its outcomes on behalf of Army Headquarters.

“Exercise Divya Drishti has been a great success. We tested cutting-edge technologies in realistic field conditions. The lessons will help develop future technologies, doctrines, and tactics across the Indian Army, making us ready for any adversary and any terrain,” said Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, the General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps.

– PTI