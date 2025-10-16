Ahmedabad set to host 2030 CWG, formal confirmation expected on Nov 26

New Delhi, Oct 16: Ahmedabad has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport, marking a major step toward bringing the prestigious event back to India after two decades and strengthening the country’s long-term ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

A final confirmation is expected on November 26, when the proposal will be placed before the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow for approval — a move seen largely as a formality following the board’s endorsement.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010. Securing the 2030 edition would not only signify a return of the multi-sport event to Indian soil but also bolster Ahmedabad’s credentials as a future Olympic host city.

India had been competing against Abuja, Nigeria, for the 2030 Games. However, Commonwealth Sport announced plans to “develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating” Abuja’s future hosting ambitions, potentially positioning the African city as a strong contender for the 2034 Games.

“The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games,” stated a press release from Commonwealth Sport.

“Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November,” it added.

The recommendation follows a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport’s Evaluation Committee. It assessed candidate cities for “technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.”

“...both Amdavad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.”

Interim President of Commonwealth Sport Dr Donald Rukare said the Executive Board found proposals from both India and Nigeria “inspiring” but ultimately chose Ahmedabad for 2030.

“The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee’s findings and is recommending Ahmedabad to our membership... and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision,” he said.

“The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria’s proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent,” he added.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, who is also the head of the Commonwealth Games Association (India), said it would be an “extraordinary honour” for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games.

“The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.





– PTI