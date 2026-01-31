Agra highway accident: Double-decker pilgrim bus overturns, 10 injured

Etawah, Jan 31: A major road accident occurred on the Agra Highway in the Jaswantnagar area of Etawah district, when a double-decker bus carrying pilgrims overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Around 45 pilgrims were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Approximately ten pilgrims sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the double-decker bus was travelling late on Thursday night from Barsana in Mathura district to Orai in Jalaun district after the pilgrims had completed their religious visit.

As the bus reached near Malajani village on the Agra Highway, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to dense fog, causing the bus to overturn. The sudden mishap led to panic among the passengers.

Soon after the accident, villagers from nearby areas rushed to the spot and assisted in rescue operations. Some locals informed the police, while others called for ambulances to help transport the injured. Several pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while a few were seriously hurt. Traffic movement on the highway was disrupted for some time due to the overturned bus and rescue operations.

Upon receiving information, police and administrative teams promptly reached the accident site. The injured passengers were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Jaswantnagar using ambulances and private vehicles. A team of doctors immediately began medical treatment. Of the injured, eight pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while two suffered comparatively more serious injuries and are under observation.

Following the incident, District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava visited the accident site as well as the hospital. They interacted with the injured pilgrims and directed the medical staff to ensure the best possible treatment. The district administration is extending all necessary assistance to the affected passengers.

Speaking on the incident, SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that the pilgrims were returning from Barsana late at night after completing their pilgrimage. Due to dense fog near Malajani village, the driver lost control of the bus, leading to the accident. He added that all the injured are currently undergoing treatment and the situation is fully under control.

--IANS