After Nagaland govt, Governor urges Naga body not to abstain from local body polls

Kohima, June 7: After the state government and various other authorities, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday appealed to the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) and the people of eastern Nagaland to participate in urban local body polls scheduled on June 26.



The Governor in his appeal said that while the concerns raised by the ENPO are acknowledged with utmost respect, it is imperative to address the essence of democratic participation.



Voting in any election is not merely a right, but a significant opportunity that ensures the representation of the people's voice in governance and the sustenance of democratic principles, Ganesan said.



He added: I also reassure the ENPO and the people of Eastern Nagaland that the concerns related to the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory are being diligently addressed by the Central Government.



Constructive dialogue and continued participation in the democratic process should be encouraged by all the concerned stakeholders, the Governor said. He also requested the ENPO and the people of eastern Nagaland to exercise their constitutional right, and participate in the forthcoming ULB elections, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of the state.

The State Election Commission (SEC) last month announced the much anticipated elections for the three municipal councils and 36 town councils in the state.



The elections to the urban bodies in Nagaland would be held after a gap of 20 years following the intervention of the Supreme Court. The municipal elections in Nagaland were last held in 2004, and the terms of the civic bodies ended in 2009-10. The polls could not be held due to the controversy over 33 percent reservation for women.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory', or a separate state, comprising six eastern Nagaland districts Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang, inhabited by seven backward tribes Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung.