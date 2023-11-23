After India's World Cup loss, Assam CM makes this request to BCCI

Guwahati, Nov 23: Following the heart-breaking defeat of India in the World Cup finals, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday made an appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that India should not play on the day which in the birthday of Gandhi family members.

Hinting that team India lost because they played finals on the birthday of Indira Gandhi, CM Sarma said, “We had been winning in all the games and lost the finals. I enquired about why we lost the match, and I found that the World Cup final was played on the birthday of Indira Gandhi. We played the World Cup finals on Indira Gandhi’s birthday, and the country failed.”

Further taking a dig at the Gandhi family, the Chief Minister said, “I have a request to the BCCI. Please, India should not play on the day which is the birthday of Gandhi family members. I have learned this from the World Cup final.”

It may be mentioned that India’s loss in the World Cup finals took a political turn after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘panauti’ alleging that the entry of the prime minister into the stadium caused India to lose.