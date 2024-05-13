86 years of service to the nation
After Delhi, several schools in Jaipur get bomb threats
Guwahati, May 13: After Delhi, many schools in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday.

School students and staff members were evacuated and a team of police along with bomb and dog squads reached the schools in order to conduct a thorough search.

It may be mentioned that weeks ago, bomb threats were sent to over 150 schools in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The Jaipur school bomb threat incident follows a similar pattern to the Delhi case.

Further investigation is underway in connection with the matter.


