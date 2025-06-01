After CDS disclosure on Operation Sindoor, Congress seeks special parliament session

Guwahati, June 1: The Congress, on Sunday, demanded the immediate convening of a special session of Parliament to deliberate on India’s defence preparedness and foreign policy strategy following significant revelations made by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan regarding Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the press, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, questioned why the government had failed to take opposition parties into confidence, especially after such critical disclosures were made by the CDS during an international forum.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has made some important statements on Operation Sindoor in, of all places, Singapore. It would have been appropriate if the Prime Minister or the Raksha Mantri had first convened an all-party meeting to brief opposition leaders on the matter,” Ramesh said.

Gen Chauhan, while speaking to an American new broadcaster in Singapore on Saturday, stated that India had adjusted its military tactics and conducted precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory following the loss of Indian aircraft during recent military engagements.

The CDS, while not revealing specific casualty figures, acknowledged that the Indian military suffered losses during the four-day conflict but responded forcefully, compelling Pakistan to seek an end to the hostilities. His remarks are seen as the first official acknowledgment from the military regarding setbacks during the skirmishes.

Gen Chauhan also categorically dismissed Islamabad's claims of downing six Indian jets, calling them “absolutely incorrect”.

In response, Ramesh emphasised the Congress party’s long-standing demand for transparency on matters of national security.

“We have been consistently calling for all-party meetings and a special session of Parliament precisely for this reason — to assess the country’s defence readiness and strategic direction,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in on Saturday, accusing the BJP-led government of misleading the public on the scale and outcome of the India-Pakistan conflict.

He reiterated the party’s demand for a comprehensive review of India’s defence preparedness by an independent expert committee.

“National security should not be shrouded in secrecy. The country deserves an honest and transparent account of our military operations and preparedness,” Kharge said.

