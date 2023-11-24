Afghan embassy in New Delhi shuts down permanently

Guwahati, Nov 24: The Afghanistan Embassy in Delhi announced its permanent closure in an official statement released on Friday.

The decision comes after the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, 2023.

All the diplomats representing the Afghan Republic have left India, transferring the fate of the mission to the Indian government, signifying the culmination of the Afghan Republic’s 22-year diplomatic tenure in India.

Afghan embassy, in its official statement, on the decision said, "Effective from November 23, 2023 owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally."





