Adorning bindi, bangles and lipstick, Punjab man impersonates girlfriend to appear for exam; caught

Guwahati, Jan 15: In a plot similar to a Bollywood movie or a comedy sketch, a bizarre attempt to deceive examiners turned into a nightmare for Angrez Singh. The man was apprehended for the act of impersonating his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur, during a multi-purpose health worker exam conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

As per reports, Angrez Singh, hailing from Fazilka, went to great lengths in his attempt, adorning himself with red bangles, a bindi, lipstick and a ladies suit to impersonate the identity of his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur.

However, the attempt suffered a setback after officials became aware of the deception, prompting them to file a complaint with the police.

It was further revealed that Angrez Singh fabricated the voter and Aadhaar cards to substantiate his false identity as Paramjit Kaur.

The seemingly foolproof plan hit a snag when, during the biometric verification process, Angrez Singh's fingerprints failed to match those of the genuine candidate.

Meanwhile, Paramjit Kaur, the rightful candidate, had her application rejected by the administration due to this fraudulent incident. Legal action has been initiated against Angrez Singh in light of his attempt to manipulate the examination system.