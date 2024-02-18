Actor Sunny Leone's picture on UP Police recruitment admit card goes viral

Guwahati, Feb 18:In an unusual occurrence, a photo of actor Sunny Leone surfaced on an admit card and is currently going viral on the internet.

As per reports, the admit card, intended for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam, featured the actor's image under the name 'Sunny Leon', with the exam date listed as February 17.



The registration for the recruitment with the actor’s picture was done on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB) website and the designated exam centre was a girls college in Kannauj.



Meanwhile, the cyber cell of Kannauj Police has begun investigating the case.

