Actor Ranvir Shorey accuses airline of misleading information about flight delay

Guwahati, Jan 16: Amid the woes of passengers in several states of the country unable to travel through flights and trains due to dense fog, ‘Chandni Chowk to China’ actor Ranvir Shorey slammed IndiGo Airlines on Monday for a harrowing experience he suffered allegedly during a flight delay lasting more than 10 hours.

Sharing a detailed account of his ordeal on social media, Shorey accused the airline of poor communication, misleading information, and a lack of transparency regarding the reasons behind the delay.

The actor said that he along with seven others checked in two hours prior to their scheduled flight for 2 p.m., and only then were they informed that the flight was delayed by three hours due to foggy weather conditions.

Initially, they did not raise any issue, as it was understandable that “at this time of the year, these happen sometimes.” However, the situation escalated when the departure time was changed multiple times without clear explanations, the actor claimed.

The actor further alleged discrepancies in the information provided by the airline staff, saying, “One of my friends looked up the Indigo website to check the routing of our aircraft. It very clearly said that the aircraft that was supposed to fly us was coming in from Kolkata, which had reported no fog issued and had already arrived at Bangalore. When we confronted the IndiGo staff with this information, he simply said that the website had not been updated properly, and gave us his ‘personal guarantee’ that the flight would take off at around 8 pm.”

After enduring hours of alleged misinformation and delays, Shorey again tried to contact the staff who have his ‘personal guarantee’, however, as he went home after completing his duty, he assigned another staff member to talk.

He said, “The new staff assigned to handle me tried the same, usual airline platitudes amd lies to try to pacify me, and I told him not that it will not work with me anymore, as it is obvious that the delay is not due to fog! I appealed to his personal integrity as a human being instead of being a mouthpiece for the airline. Only after this he made a few calls and finally told us the real reason, which was that they did not have a pilot for the flight!”

The flight took off around midnight, a staggering 10 hours after the initially scheduled time.

He informed that they will be filing a complaint for the trauma they had been to go through by the airlines in the name of air travel.

A rough account of what @IndiGo6E put us through yesterday:



Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 15, 2024



