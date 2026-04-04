Active snatcher held in Delhi; Rs 40,000, 2 bikes seized

New Delhi, April 4: In a significant operation to curb rising incidents of theft and snatching in the area, the Special Staff of Delhi Police's East District successfully apprehended an active snatcher, leading to the detection of multiple cases and recovery of stolen property, officials said.

"One active snatcher apprehended by Special Staff, East District…Five cases of snatching of PS Pandav Nagar & PS Mayur Vihar worked out…Cash amounting to Rs 40,000/- recovered…Two motorcycles used in commission of offence recovered," the East District police said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Bablu, was nabbed following "specific intelligence input", and sustained surveillance and field intelligence led to a breakthrough, it added.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Inspector Jitendra Malik, IC/Special Staff/East, with close supervision by Sh. Pawan Kumar, ACP/Ops. The team, comprising HC Himanshu, HC Naresh, Ct. Rajeev, Ct. Sanoj, and Ct. Himanshu carried out extensive fieldwork in civil clothes across vulnerable areas. Local intelligence networks were activated, and technical surveillance was deployed to monitor suspicious movements.

Acting on a tip-off on Wednesday, the team laid a trap and apprehended Bablu near Noida Link Road towards Noida U-Turn under Akshardham Flyover, Delhi. Upon his arrest, Rs 40,000 in cash was recovered from his possession, along with one motorcycle used in the commission of offences. A second motorcycle linked to the criminal activity was recovered nearby. The recovered cash was found linked to FIR No. 76/2026 U/S 304(2) BNS, PS Mayur Vihar.

"All legal formalities were duly completed vide DD No. 113 U/S 35(1)(E) & 106 BNSS dated 02.04.2026, PS Pandav Nagar."

Further interrogation of the accused is underway to ascertain his involvement in other cases and to effect additional recoveries.

Bablu, 40, a daily wage labourer from Madangiri, is reportedly illiterate. His previous involvements in crime include FIR No. 30/2007, U/S 399/402 IPC & 25/54/59 Arms Act, PS Malviya Nagar, and FIR No. 12/2014, U/S 379 IPC, PS C.R. Park.

The arrest led to the successful detection of five snatching cases.

The East District Police reiterated its commitment to public safety, highlighting that the operation demonstrates "the district police’s commitment towards ensuring public safety and crime control", and underscores the effectiveness of sustained surveillance and intelligence-led policing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Rajeev Kumar, emphasised that ongoing investigations aim to dismantle similar criminal networks operating in the area.

--IANS



