Active Covid cases in India dip to 7,561

New Delhi, Nov 16: India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, the total Covid cases stand at 4,46,66,676, while the death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.