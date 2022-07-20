84 years of service to the nation
National

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654

By PTI
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
Photo: PTI

New Delhi, Jul 20: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,38,03,619, while the active cases increased to 1,45,654, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2000 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

PTI


Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

